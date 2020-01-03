HSSU to host 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Kick-Off Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Celebration Kick-Off Program for Missouri will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Harris-Stowe State University. This year`s theme is 'Music - A Universal Stepping Stone Toward Peace,' and will feature musical performances by Denise Thimes, the Jennings High School Band, and other local artists.

Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, Chairwoman and Reverend Earl Nance, Jr. Commissioner joined Fox 2 to discuss the free event.

For more information visit: www.hssu.edu