Police respond to shooting along Kingshighway in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot along Kingshighway Boulevard in south St. Louis Friday afternoon.
According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 4 p.m. near S. Kingshighway and Christy boulevards.
Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.
38.584841 -90.276723