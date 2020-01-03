Police respond to shooting along Kingshighway in south St. Louis

Posted 4:46 pm, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 04:47PM, January 3, 2020

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot along Kingshighway Boulevard in south St. Louis Friday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 4 p.m. near S. Kingshighway and Christy boulevards.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.



