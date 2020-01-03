Protecting your pets this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Becky Krueger, a representative from the Humane Society of Missouri, visits Fox 2 Now with 3-month-old Maverick to discuss how pet owners can protect their animals in cold temperatures.

For the Spirit of St. Louis and in the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, encourage you to donate to the Humane Society of Missouri. Visit http://www.fox2now.com. To learn more about the Humane Society and available animals to adopt, visit http://www.HSMO.org/adopt.