Protecting your pets this winter

Posted 8:37 pm, January 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS – Becky Krueger, a representative from the Humane Society of Missouri, visits Fox 2 Now with 3-month-old Maverick to discuss how pet owners can protect their animals in cold temperatures.

To learn more about the Humane Society and available animals to adopt, visit http://www.HSMO.org/adopt.

