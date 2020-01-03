× Song of the Day – St. Louis Auto Show

It’s time to start your engines and gear up for the future at the 2020 St. Louis Auto Show featuring the STL Motorcycle Show. Two shows for the price of one! Whether you consider yourself a car or motorcycle enthusiast or not, this event has something for everyone — including children. Coming to America’s Center and The Dome January 23-26, 2020, we have your chance to win tickets to the show!

As the largest automobile event in the St. Louis area, the Saint Louis Auto Show features more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof — not to mention motorcycles now. The 2020 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world’s most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. Discover more….

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 10am on Friday, January 3rd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

