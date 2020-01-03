St. Charles County man says would-be Grinch tried stealing restored motorcycle on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles County man was charged with a bizarre Christmas morning crime.

Robert Emily Jr. allegedly crashed his vehicle into a ditch on December 25, then walked to a house across the street and stole a motorcycle from a garage along Highway P near Parr Road, located near Wentzville.

Gary Duckett told Fox 2/News 11 the motorcycle was a newly restored Harley-Davidson he had just bought a couple of weeks earlier.

The suspect pushed it out of his garage, unable to get it to start, Duckett said.

Emily was charged with burglary and stealing.

Court records show he’s on parole with convictions in four cases going back to 2008. Those offenses include burglary, stealing, and vehicle tampering.

Police officers saw Emily pushing the motorcycle near but didn’t realize it had been stolen, according to a court document.

Neither did Duckett, at first. He remembered hearing tires squealing across at the crash scene around 2:30 a.m., calling the police, talking to the responding officers, and then going back to bed.

He checked his garage later on Christmas morning.

“All of the sudden a light went off. I was like, ‘A guy wrecked his truck and was pushing a motorcycle from the wreck up to his house,’” Duckett said. “I was like, ‘Let me go out to my garage and see.’ I had just purchased a motorcycle. I opened the door up and it was gone.”

Putting it another way, he said, “I woke up to such a clatter. I looked out the window to see what was the matter. It wasn’t Santa Claus. It was the Grinch.”

His motorcycle has more than a thousand dollars’ worth of damage from being dropped during the getaway, he said.

A judge set Emily’s bond at $10,000.