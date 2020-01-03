Teen’s video of concert goers wearing denim jackets goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) - What's old is new again.

When Mikayla Algeo met up with two friends for a Jonas Brothers concert last month in Omaha, the teens quickly realized they were all dressed exactly the same - denim jackets, black pants and white shoes.

"They just got in the car and we were like, 'Woah! This is awkward. One of us needs to change,'" Algeo told KDVR.

Then they arrived at the stadium.

"We were standing in line and there were five girls dressed the exact same way," Algeo said.

That's when Algeo decided to have some fun by recording herself with one woman after another dressed almost the same.

"We were like, 'Oh my gosh! There's another one and another one,'" Algeo said.

Most of the women were totally unaware their doppelganger was just five feet away.

"The next thing we knew, we had 60 seconds of film and it was perfect. We thought it was hilarious," Algeo said.

Others also thought it was funny. Algeo's video was posted to social media and was quickly shared more than 1 million times and viewed 8 billion times.

"It just continued to get more and more shares and all the comments were like 'I own the exact same outfit," Algeo explained.

The take-home message? It's amazing what will go viral these days, and if you're not sure what to wear to a Jonas Brothers concert, think denim.

You'll fit in just fine.