Three murder victims identified after St. Louis New Years shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Five people were shot just after midnight on New Year's Day in south St. Louis. Three of the five people shot died from their wounds near the intersection of Crittenden and South Jefferson. Police have just identified the murder victims in this triple homicide on the first day of 2020.

Police responding to a report of a shooting found Shemar Carnell, 24, and Karmah Richmond, 23, inside a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. Deandre Davis, 21, was found with gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Indiana. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in "stable" condition, according to police.

A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital from the scene by a private vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to his foot and is also listed in "stable" condition.

Three guns were taken into evidence by police investigating the shooting. Homicide detectives have also been assigned to this case. Anyone with information should call them at 314-444-5371. If you would like to remain anonymous or would like to claim a reward then you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.