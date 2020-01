× UPS Stores Game of the Week – 1/3/20 – Vianney at Chaminade

The UPS Stores Game of the Week for Friday, January 3, 2020 is the boys high school basketball game between Vianney and Chaminade.

The Red Devils beat the Golden Griffins 59-28. Chaminade improves to a perfect 8-0 on the young season.