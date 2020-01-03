Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 4-5, 2020

Alton Audubon Eagle Ice Festival

Date: Saturday, January 4

Venue: Audubon Center at Riverlands, West Alton, MO, and the Alton Visitor Center parking lot, Alton, IL

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm Admission: Free

Kick off the eagle watching season! At the The Audubon Center at Riverlands enjoy fun learning activities about eagles and nature, complete the “Eagle Loop Trail”, view eagles and Trumpeter Swans with the center's viewing scopes, and take a shuttle ride ($5 per person) to look for eagles, and warm up and roast s'mores by the fire pits. Then, head across the river to the Alton Visitor Center where you can see a live American Bald Eagle up close, let the kids enjoy cold weather games, and watch ice sculptors work.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2450571115184804/?active_tab=about

https://riverlands.audubon.org/visit

1770 Twelfth Afternoon Ball

Date: Saturday, January 4 Venue: Old Courthouse, Downtown St. Louis

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate the end of the holiday season as St. Louisans did in 1770. The Twelfth Afternoon Ball recognizes the completion of the Twelve Days of Christmas and the beginning of a new social season that culminates with Mardi Gras. This year’s ball highlights music, food and dancing from 1770. King’s Cake will be served, and the king and queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/a-1770-twelfth-afternoon-ball/

Let’s Go Fishing Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 4-5 Venue: Gateway Center, Collinsville, IL

Saturday: 9:00am-7:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: $7 adults, Ages 6-15 $3.50

At the Let's Go Fishing Show you will find a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods and reels, fishing boats, trolling motors, depth finders, and other fishing related products and services. Representatives from resorts and destinations will be there to help you plan a fishing trip.

https://www.gatewaycenter.com/fishing-show/home

Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 4-5 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 11a,3p,7p; Sunday: 11a, 3pm

Tickets start at $15.00

Your favorite Disney stories come to life on ice. Sail along with Moana on her high-seas adventure and dance with Woody, Buzz and all the Toy Story friends. Feel inspired when love wins in Frozen and dreams come true for the Disney Princesses.

http://www.enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice

Winterfest Ice Rink

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 4-5 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday and Sunday: Noon – 8:00pm

Admission: FREE - Skate rentals are available: $12 Adults, $7 Children ages 3-15

Grab your ice skates and enjoy this outdoor rink in the heart of Kiener Plaza. Skate, sip hot chocolate, or explore the playground.

https://www.archpark.org/events/Winterfest

The Loading Dock Ice Rink

Date: Saturday, January 4-5 Venue: The Loading Dock, Grafton, IL

Both days: Noon – 10pm

All Day Skate Pass: $10.50, Skate Rental: $5.00

This is inside where they usually have the flea market set up.

https://www.graftonloadingdock.com/ice-rink

History Made: St. Louis Blues Exhibit

Venue: Missouri History Museum

Exhibit on the Blues run to the Stanley Cup is open through January 26

https://mohistory.org/exhibits/history-made/

Ground Control: A Journey Through Chess and Space

Venue: World Chess Hall of Fame

Space-themed chess sets and significant chess events from the year 1969, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Highlights of this exhibition include Star Wars, Star Trek, and other pop-culture-themed chess sets as well as a signed chessboard that was flown on the final mission of the Endeavor Space Shuttle.

https://worldchesshof.org/exhibit/ground-control-journey-through-chess-and-space