Operation Food Search holds anniversary celebration

Posted 9:49 am, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 09:50AM, January 4, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Operation Food Search , a non-profit hunger relief organization, will host a one-year anniversary celebration for its Fresh Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts.  Lucinda Perry with Operation Food Search explains the celebration.

