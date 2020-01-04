Operation Food Search holds anniversary celebration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Operation Food Search , a non-profit hunger relief organization, will host a one-year anniversary celebration for its Fresh Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts. Lucinda Perry with Operation Food Search explains the celebration.
