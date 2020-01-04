No. 17 Kentucky outlasts Missouri 71-59 in SEC opener

Posted 5:58 pm, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 05:57PM, January 4, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) _ Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools. Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left. Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row. The Tigers shot 39% and were out-rebounded 36-31.

