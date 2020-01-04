× No bail for Chicago mom charged with killing 2 sons

CHICAGO (AP) _ A 20-year-old Chicago woman has been ordered held without bail on murder charges after police say she killed her two young sons, leaving one in a bathtub and throwing another from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself. Aleah Newell of Chicago is charged with two counts of murder for the death of the boys, ages 2 years and 7 months. She’s also charged with attempted murder for stabbing her grandfather before she jumped from the building on Chicago’s South Side. Newell, who along with her grandfather is still hospitalized, didn’t appear at Saturday’s bail hearing.