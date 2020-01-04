Profile by Sanford health coaching

Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With the new year many people made New Year's resolutions. A popular resolution is losing weight. While most people focus on obtaining a gym membership, health experts say diet is actually the main component of weight loss.  Heather Creech tells us how Profile by Sanford can help you.

