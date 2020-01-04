Study: Air pollution greatly affects St. Louis’ poorer areas

The Old Cathedral sits near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on July 3, 2018. United States Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke visited the Gateway Arch for the rededication ceremonies for the 53 year old monument after more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Washington University study shows that St. Louis residents in poor, segregated neighborhoods are at a greater risk of cancer from air contaminants. Christine Ekenga, an assistant professor at the school and the study’s lead author, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the pollutants that conferred the greatest dangers were traffic-related. The findings support the university’s other recent research that details how St. Louis is plagued by inequalities. The city’s stark racial divide makes it one of the most segregated in the U.S. and contributes to differing outcomes that include asthma rates, exposure to lead and inadequate access to healthy food.

