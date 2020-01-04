TextFit sends weight loss tips and workouts straight to your phone

Posted 9:30 am, January 4, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUS, Mo. - There is a text weight loss coaching program in response to patients needing extra help with weight loss now called 'Text Fit'. Dr. Eboni January developed the program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.