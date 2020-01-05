Arthur Shivers helps you maintain goals for the New Year

Posted 8:41 am, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 08:42AM, January 5, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Arthur Shivers with Generation 3 Fitness is back in the kitchen with how nutrition & fitness can help you achieve your goals in 2020. For more information visit generation3fitness.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.