ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Arthur Shivers with Generation 3 Fitness is back in the kitchen with how nutrition & fitness can help you achieve your goals in 2020. For more information visit generation3fitness.com.
Arthur Shivers helps you maintain goals for the New Year
-
Generation 3 Fitness: Group sessions now available
-
Generation 3 Fitness: How to prevent injury in the New Year
-
Arthur Shivers: Planning your goals for 2020
-
Arthur Shivers and Generation 3 Fitness Physique competition
-
Generation 3 Fitness shows you how to keep off the pounds during the holidays
-
-
Arthur Shivers: Avoiding The Holiday Fitness Slump
-
Arthur Shivers and Generation 3 Fitness
-
Arthur Shivers: Self defense classes
-
Arthur Shivers: Complete Leg Workout
-
Arthur Shivers: Leg day
-
-
Choose a gym based on the Better Business Bureau customer complaints
-
BBB warns consumers to read the fine print before signing gym contract in the new year
-
Peloton’s perplexing new holiday ad has incensed the internet