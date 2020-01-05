Yale singing group Whim ‘N Rhythm comes to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Whim 'N Rhythm, Yale's finest senior A-Capella group is an all-senior, student-run undergraduate organization that performs at schools, nursing homes, restaurants, hotels, country clubs, firms, and private gigs. Every summer, after graduation they embark on a 2-month world tour. They joined us this morning in the FOX 2 news studio.

