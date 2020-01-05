× Major Case Squad investigating man found dead at his home in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a man found dead at his home in Edwardsville. Initially the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4586 Mooney Creek Rd just before 9 PM Saturday night.

The sheriffs found Randy L. Gori, 47, dead on the scene. Gori was a residence of the house. A vehicle described as a Black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV

Cullinan was taken from the residence.

Over 25 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation and currently investigating numerous leads.

At this time there is no additional information about the victim, the case, or evidence. More information will be available soon. If you know anything, or have seen the vehicle, contact the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544.