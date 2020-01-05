× Saint Louis FC names Trittschuh new head coach

With the departure of two year head coach Anthony Pulis to the Miami MLS team, Saint Louis FC named Steve Trittschuh as it’s new head coach on Saturday morning. Trittschuh, a native of Granite City, IL had been the head coach with the USL’s Colorado Springs Switchbacks the past five seasons. Trittschuh (54) has a long list of soccer accomplishments in the St. Louis area. He played his college soccer at SIU-Edwardsville, then played for both the St. Louis Steamers and St. Louis Ambush. Trittschuh, a defender in his playing days also played for the U.S. National soccer team.

At the press conference to announce Trittschuh's hiring, the new coach was excited to be coming home and to coach Saint Louis FC.