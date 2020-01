× St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Ray’Sean Taylor – 1/4/20

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for January 4, 2020 is Collinsville High School basketball player Ray’Sean Taylor.

Taylor led the Kahoks with 17 points in last night's 61-27 win over Althoff on Friday night. The win raised Collinsville's season record to a perfect 14-0. Taylor, a senior guard, leads the Kahoks, averaging 23.5 points per game.

Ray'Sean Taylor has committed to play his college basketball next season at SIU-Edwardsville.