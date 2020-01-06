× Alton man found dead inside his home; police investigating

ALTON, Ill. – Alton police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was discovered dead inside his home Monday morning.

According to Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, an officer was called to a home in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue just after 8 a.m. for a “welfare check.” The officer found a man dead at the home. Police determined the man was a resident.

Police have not identified the man, pending the notification of family members, Chief Simmons said.

Alton police detectives said they’re investigating the death as suspicious. The Madison County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police crime scene unit are assisting with the investigation, Simmons said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or via its anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948.