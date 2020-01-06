× Armed robbery reported at Collinsville gas station

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Collinsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a local gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Gary Scaggs, a spokesman for the Collinsville Police Department, the robbery occurred just before 6:55 a.m. at the 4-0 Quick Shop on S. Morrison Avenue.

Police learned a man walked into the convenience store, displayed a gun, and demanded money from the register.

The clerk attempted to open the register but the suspect smashed the keyboard just before the drawer opened, Scaggs said. The employee tried to open a second register but the suspect simply took the entire register and ran from the store.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man, between 5’8” and 6’ tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt, dark pants, black athletic shoes with white soles, and white-colored gloves.

Scaggs said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Collinsville police detectives at 618-344-2131 (ext. 5138) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.