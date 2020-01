Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Every January, many of us make pie-in-the-sky new year resolutions only to give up by February. Transformation is challenging but it is possible. So where do we begin?

Dr. Lauren Munsch CEO of PALM Health joined FOX 2 to talk about how to set smart goals for the new year. For more information click here:

"Setting Smart Goals"

PALM Health

Seminar $20 for non-members

Friday, January 10

1:30 - 2:30 p.m.