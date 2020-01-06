Illinois will stop collecting on unpaid red-light tickets

Posted 10:25 am, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:27AM, January 6, 2020

CHICAGO – The Illinois comptroller says her office will stop collecting fines against drivers who are ticketed after cameras catch them violating red lights.

Susan Mendoza says poor and minority motorists appear to be most affected by the $100 tickets, which can double if not timely paid.

She also notes that federal investigators are looking at relationships between some communities and a red light vendor. A 2012 state law allows local governments to use the comptroller’s office to collect debts.

Unpaid traffic tickets can be deducted from tax refunds.

