Louisiana wins LendingTree Bowl despite Miami efforts from Gabbert, Bester

MOBILE, AL- Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Miami of Ohio 27-17 in the LendingTree Bowl. Lewis was 19 for 26 for 246 yards as the Ragin’ Cajuns earned their first bowl win since 2014.

CBC graduate Brett Gabbert was 22 for 31 for 248 yards for Miami, setting a school record for completions in a bowl game. At one point, the freshman playcaller had 12 straight completions.

Althoff Catholic graduate Jaylon Bester ran 19 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. It marked the junior running back’s tenth straight game with a touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed information for this story.