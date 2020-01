× Man hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle in crash

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man in his early thirties was hospitalized after he was ejected from his vehicle Monday morning.

About 1:15 a.m., the man drove off Blase Station Road at Church Road in St. Charles County, police say.

The driver was then ejected from the vehicle and was transported by air to a local hospital.

It is not clear if he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.