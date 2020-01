× Money Saver: Save on swimsuits for the entire family at Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS – Dive into this deal on swimwear and make a splash with savings at Nordstrom Rack!

While supplies last get up to 80-percent off on a variety of swimsuits. Check out bargains for ladies one-piece suits, bikinis, cover-ups and more.

They also have deep discounts on men and kids swimwear.

Shipping is free when you spend $89 dollars.