Person of interest in custody after murder of attorney Randy Gori

MADISON COUNTY, IL The major case squad has a person of interest in custody for the murder of prominent Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori. Gori was a well-known philanthropist and attorney in the Edwardsville area.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office said they responded to Gori’s home on Mooney Creek Road around 9 PM on Saturday. That’s where they found Gori’s body dead at the scene. Police have not released a cause of death.

A 2020 Rolls Royce SUV belonging to Gori had been taken from the residence. Sunday afternoon police announced that they had located that SUV

Gori was a very successful attorney but also gave a lot back to the community. Since his death, social media has been flooded with people saying kind things about Gori and his generous spirit.

This investigation is still ongoing and if you know anything you are asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544.