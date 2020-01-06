Pets of the Week – Elmo and Dora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elmo and Dora are part of a litter of 8 puppies (7 girls, 1 boy) and are 8-week-old hound mixes. They are very sweet and have lots of energy and love to play. Staffers believe the puppies will grow to be medium-sized dogs; about 40 pounds. They'll be available for adoption at the end of the week.

You can visit Elmo, Dora, and their siblings at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.