Shortages force closing of Illinois pot dispensaries

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois recreational marijuana sales have taken a hit with the closing of several dispensaries around the state because of product shortages. The legal sale of recreational cannabis began Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day. Although state officials haven’t unveiled sales numbers, dispensary operators say long lines continued in the following days, causing a product shortage. Jason Erkes says Cresco Labs shut its Sunnyside shops in Chicago Rockford and Champaign to customers to “reset” and give the staff that has worked five 14-hour days straight a break.

