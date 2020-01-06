Shortages force closing of Illinois pot dispensaries

Posted 5:51 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 05:50PM, January 6, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois recreational marijuana sales have taken a hit with the closing of several dispensaries around the state because of product shortages. The legal sale of recreational cannabis began Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day. Although state officials haven’t unveiled sales numbers, dispensary operators say long lines continued in the following days, causing a product shortage. Jason Erkes says Cresco Labs shut its Sunnyside shops in Chicago Rockford and Champaign to customers to “reset” and give the staff that has worked five 14-hour days straight a break.

Pritzker Administration AnnouncesSales Figures for First Weekend of Adult-Use Cannabis, Applicant Totals for Dispensary Licenses

