Soldiers Memorial in downtown St. Louis vandalized over the weekend

ST. LOUIS - Soldiers Memorial in downtown St. Louis was vandalized Saturday night.

According to the Missouri Historical Society, the vandalism was discovered Sunday morning and occurred overnight.

The words “No War” and symbols were spray-painted in several locations around the outside of the building.

People gathered Saturday to speak out against a war with Iran after the U.S. drone killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

Police have been notified, but no arrest has been made.