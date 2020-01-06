Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at the Fox on sale today!

Posted 6:57 am, January 6, 2020, by
ST. LOUIS -  “Hamilton” returns to the Fabulous Fox Theatre and tickets go on sale to non-season ticket holders Monday, Jan. 6, at 9:00 a.m.  Ticket prices range from $89 to $399. One transaction is allowed per person, with an eight-ticket limit per. 

The theatre’s popular lottery system offering musical-lovers the chance to see "Hamilton" on the cheap. The Fox will have 40 seats available for all performances for just $10

You can purchase tickets online at metrotix.comby phone at 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox box office at 531 N. Grand Blvd.

Hamilton will be at the Fox from May 5 through June 7, 2020.

