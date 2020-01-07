Belleville man shot outside his home Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair Sheriff's Department is searching for two people who shot a Belleville man while he was trying to start his car in front of his home.

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on Leo Drive, the sheriff’s department said.

It was still dark outside there were no lights when the victim went to check the car.

The 35-year-old victim tried to start his car with his remote and it wouldn’t start. The man went to check on his car and found two people between cars.

Deputies said one suspect fired two shots, striking the victim in the leg; the other bullet went through the victim’s front door of his home. No one inside the home was hit. The two suspects drove away in a white car.

Authorities said they’re also investigating several other car break-ins in the area along Berkshire Drive.

Residents have been warned to be on the lookout and check their cameras to review any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-277-3505.