Rod Stewart returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 2nd with special guest Cheap Trick! FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK with one Grand Prize winner receiving VIP tickets plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery.

Follow us on Instagram for a bonus chance to win in the bio.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at LiveNation.com!

Official Rules