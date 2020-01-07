× Child abuse charge dropped against Missouri teacher

MARIONVILLE, Mo. – Criminal charges have been dismissed against a southwest Missouri teacher who was accused of hurting a 4-year-old boy on a playground.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that attorney Stacie Bilyeu says Marionville teacher Kimberly Daniels, is “feeling vindicated“ after charges of child abuse and hindering prosecution were dropped following a preliminary hearing Monday.

Daniels has been on paid administrative leave following a June 6 incident in which she took the 4-year-old by the arm and led him away from a kickball game.