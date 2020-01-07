Child abuse charge dropped against Missouri teacher

Posted 10:48 am, January 7, 2020, by

Judge gavel with law books and scales of justice. concept of justice, legal, jurisprudence. wide view.

MARIONVILLE, Mo. – Criminal charges have been dismissed against a southwest Missouri teacher who was accused of hurting a 4-year-old boy on a playground.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that attorney Stacie Bilyeu says Marionville teacher Kimberly Daniels, is “feeling vindicated“ after charges of child abuse and hindering prosecution were dropped following a preliminary hearing Monday.

Daniels has been on paid administrative leave following a June 6 incident in which she took the 4-year-old by the arm and led him away from a kickball game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.