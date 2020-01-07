× Fight for locker room access for transgender students ends

PALATINE, Ill. – A fight for equal access to locker rooms for transgender students in a Chicago-area school district has ended with a new policy allowing them unrestricted access.

WLS-TV reports the policy change taking effect Tuesday in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 comes after the school board voted for it in November.

Board members said the policy will only allow students who have officially identified as transgender to use the locker room that corresponds to their identity. The battle began in 2015 when federal officials said the district violated the law by denying a former student who identified as female unrestricted access to the girls’ locker room.