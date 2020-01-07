× Here’s how you can help Australia bushfire victims

The devastating Australian bushfires have been burning for months and there’s no end in sight. They’ve taken the lives of citizens and firefighters, and they’ve destroyed hundreds of homes. They’ve forced entire towns to evacuate and live in shelters in one of the worst fire seasons in Australia’s history. Volunteer firefighters are working relentlessly to combat the flames, leaving their own families behind.

Here’s what you can do to help

You can donate to the Australian Red Cross, which has volunteers at evacuation and recovery centers.

You can give to the Salvation Army Australia, which launched a disaster appeal. They’re providing shelter and meals to evacuees and front-line responders.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society Australia is requesting money to help evacuated families cover bills and rebuild.

There’s also the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, which set up specific funds for the families of two firefighters.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber created a Facebook fundraiser for the Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donation Fund. The fund jointly supports the New South Wales fire brigade as well as the Victoria Country Fire Authority and South Australia’s Country Service. Facebook also activated Safety Check so residents can update friends and family about their safety status.

Save the Children is accepting donations to support their child-friendly evacuation centers in Wagga Wagga in New South Wales and in Bairnsdale in Victoria. The spaces are providing support and relief to children and families as they focus on recovery and rebuilding.

Save wildlife

The fires have killed and injured thousands of koalas and millions of other native species.

You can help the devastated animal population by giving to WIRES, an Australian wildlife rescue nonprofit.

You can also give to these verified GoFundMe accounts set up for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Impact Your World will keep looking for other ways to provide aid as the fires continue.

By Amy Chillag, CNN