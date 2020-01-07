Host of ‘Daily Mail TV’ Jesse Palmer sits down with Fox 2

Posted 11:52 am, January 7, 2020
ST. LOUIS – Host of “Daily Mail TV” Jesse Palmer is busier than ever these days.

To say Palmer, a former NFL quarterback, has a lot on his plate would be an understatement.

In addition to his duties for “Daily Mail TV,” Palmer works as a football analyst and also hosts a show on the Food Network. If that wasn’t enough, he’s preparing to marry his girlfriend in France over the summer.

Fox 2 reporter Shirley Washington traveled to New York for a sit-down interview with Palmer to discuss his life and work.

You can watch “Daily Mail TV” weekday afternoons at 2 p.m. on Fox 2 News.

