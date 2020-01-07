× Merging governments tops property tax-reduction plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A draft task force report obtained by The Associated Press suggests lightening Illinois’ property tax burden by consolidating local governments, ensuring that property assessments are standardized, getting better information on commercial properties and tightening up procedures for appealing assessments and allowing tax breaks for rundown areas undergoing redevelopment. The task force was pushed by lawmakers skeptical of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to ask voters this fall whether to adopt a graduated income tax structure. The legislators want to ensure that additional revenue from income taxes help reduce property taxes, the nation’s highest behind only New Jersey.