Normandie Golf Club to close while owners search for new management

BEL-NOIR, Mo. – Normandie Golf Club in north St. Louis County will close after the company that ran the course opted out of its contract.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis, which owns the club, announced on its website Tuesday that Normandie 1901 LLC has exercised an opt-out clause of its lease, effective in late March.

UMSL bought the public course in January 2015 and signed a 10-year lease with Walters Golf Management for $1 a year. The management company formed the LLC to operate the club.

There’s no timetable for when the golf course will reopen.