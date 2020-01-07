Perron, Binnington lift Blues to 3-2 victory over Sharks

Posted 10:00 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:59PM, January 7, 2020

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 17: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues wearing his helmet during warm up prior to playing against the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center on October 17, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ David Perron scored his 18th goal of the season and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis, which has won six straight at home. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson notched San Jose’s goals. This was the first matchup between the teams in St. Louis since the Blues eliminated the Sharks in Game 6 of last year’s Western Conference Final. The Blues are 8-3-1 in their last 12 regular-season games against the Sharks, including a win at San Jose in December.

