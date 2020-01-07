Person shot outside credit union in north St. Louis County

Posted 2:12 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 02:14PM, January 7, 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot outside a credit union in unincorporated St. Louis County.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police received a call for a shooting just after 1:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union in the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive.

