Person shot outside credit union in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot outside a credit union in unincorporated St. Louis County.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police received a call for a shooting just after 1:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union in the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive.

