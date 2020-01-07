× Rod Stewart coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer/songwriter today announced details for his highly anticipated 2020 summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick. The tour is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, September 2nd!

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10th at 10am.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day this week. Register to win here! Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram for a bonus entry in the bio.

Sir Rod’s 2020 summer tour announcement follows on the heels of his triumphant and record-breaking 50th year as a solo artist (2019). A year which closed with the release of his international chart-topping album, ‘You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.’ The album scored Stewart his 10th No. 1 album in the UK (where it remained for the last three weeks of 2019). The album was also a No. 1 chart-topper in Ireland, Scotland and on the US Billboard Classical Albums Chart & Billboard Classical Crossover Albums charts. 2019 was also a massive touring year for Stewart, who embark on his biggest UK tour ever—selling-out football stadiums across England and Scotland, a string of residency concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, a landmark reunion set with his former bandmate Jeff Beck at The Hollywood Bowl, and closing out the year with a sold-out three-night residency at London’s O2 Arena in December.

This Friday, January 10, Rod Stewart will celebrate his 75th birthday on the 10,000th episode of Entertainment Tonight.