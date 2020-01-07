St. Louis County passes bill for controlled deer hunts in county parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County will enforce efforts in reducing deer population.

December 10, 2019, County Council approved a bill allowing the Director of the Parks Department to permit the Missouri Department of Conservation to facilitate an archery hunt in county parks.

The law went into effect on Christmas day without county executive approval.

Councilman Mark Harder, council sponsor of the law believes deers present a huge safety concern when they collide with vehicles and injuring drivers. He says during rutting season deers can be aggressive with family pets who are out in their yard.

According to a press release, the hunts are to regulate the population of deer in parks, which run from 23 deer per square mile in Chesterfield to a high of 157 deer per square mile in Jefferson Barracks County Park.

Next month, the Missouri Department of Conservation will notify hunters of upcoming hunts for 2020 in late February.