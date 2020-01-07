Terminally ill student graduates early from Wentzville Holt High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – It was a bittersweet graduation ceremony Tuesday as Wentzville Holt High presented one special senior with their diploma.

The school community poured out their love to 17-year-old Sullivan “Sulley” Menne, who has been battling leukemia since the summer after his freshman year. The doctors said recently they have run out of options and he was given a few weeks to live.

Hundreds of friends, students, and family members gathered in the school auditorium for a tribute, which included a slide presentation and a performance from the school choir.

Everyone at the ceremony was given a card as they entered the auditorium so they could write what they admire about Sulley, an outstanding student who couldn't always make it to school this year. In spite of everything, Menne walked across the stage to receive his diploma.

"It means a lot because even people I really hadn't talked to before showed up," Menne said. "Showed that they cared enough to show up. It's very uplifting. It's probably the most important achievement in my life so far."

"He worked so hard and endured so much with his treatment and he still kept up on his studies, It's just amazing," said Amanda Menne, Sulley's mother.

Family and friends said they'll continue planning as many fun experiences as possible for Sulley while they can.