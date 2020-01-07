Tim’s Travels: Closets by Design can help you organize in 2020

Posted 9:27 am, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:28AM, January 7, 2020
Data pix.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS-  Everyone talks about losing weight when the new year starts but how healthy is your closet? Tim Ezell talked with Closets by Design with a few ways to get your closet in ship shape.

Out with the Old - As a famous ice queen once said, 'Let it go!' If you haven`t worn a piece of clothing in over a year, then you probably won`t wear it again. Having trouble saying sayonara to that sweatshirt? Try this trick: Place items into a bin marked with the date. Give yourself 6 or 12 months. Any items that remain in the bin can be donated or tossed.

One In, One Out - For every new article of clothing you bring into your closet, get rid of a similar item. If you are feeling energized, up the ratio: one in, two out.
Optimize Your Space - The little things can really add up to a big mess.

