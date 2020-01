Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – For the past 50 years, the Consumer Electronics Show has served as the nation’s largest tradeshow for techies who want to learn about the latest innovative products and break-through technologies.

Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joins Fox 2 News live from the CES showroom floor in Las Vegas to talk about a handful of technologies that will make their way into the line-up of electronics, gadgets, and trends coming out of CES, setting the tone for 2020.