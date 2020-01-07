× Woman sues ex-boss over firing, sharing of sexual images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A woman alleges in a lawsuit that she was fired from a Kansas City recycling company after a breakup with the owner whom she also accused of circulating sexual images of her without her permission.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 59-year-old woman claims gender discrimination and retaliation in the suit, which was moved to federal court last month. It says the woman had been working as an assistant to Langley Recycling owner John Langley about a month in 2013 when the two began a relationship. Her attorneys say he terminated her employment once their relationship was “broken.”