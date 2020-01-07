Your help is needed for the 20th Annual Hardee’s Rise & Shine for Heat Up St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Are you ready to Rise ‘N Shine?

The 20th Annual Hardees Rise and Shine fundraiser for Heat-Up St. Louis is February 14 and it's your chance to help the needy pay their winter heating bills and get a hot breakfast at the same time.

Each year Hardee’s offers a Sausage or Egg Biscuit Sandwich for the special price of $1.00, and 100% of all sales proceeds go to Heat-Up St. Louis!

They are looking for hundreds of volunteers to come out at various local Hardee’s units for at least one hour and welcome the customers at the drive-thrus, parking lots and in the dining rooms.

Last year, Hardee’s “Rise ‘N Shine for Heat” had 700 volunteers and raised $570,000.

To sign up visit: HeatUpSTLouis.org

