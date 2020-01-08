Biggest consumer tech trends unveiled at CES 2020

Posted 12:04 pm, January 8, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS -  Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joins Fox 2 News live from the CES showroom floor in Las Vegas to talk about a handful of technologies that will make their way into the line-up of electronics, gadgets, and trends coming out of CES, setting the tone for 2020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.